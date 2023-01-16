Official news agencies said that the explosion occurred in a cultural center used by the Russian armed forces to store ammunition, and based the reports on the number of dead and injured on local emergency services..

Belgorod region is located on the border with Ukraine and has many Russian military bases and training camps.

The 112 and Baza channels, which are linked to Russia’s law enforcement authorities, reported via Telegram that the dead and injured were conscripts who were called up to fight in Ukraine as part of a mobilization campaign..

They reported that the explosion occurred after a higher-ranking soldier mishandled a grenade in front of his subordinates, which led to its detonation unintentionally. The Tass news agency said “careless handling of munitions” caused the explosion.

The reports did not say when the accident occurred.

Belgorod is located on the border with northeastern Ukraine, opposite the city of Kharkiv, which has been subjected to several Russian missile attacks since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February of last year..

More “Atlantic” support

This comes at a time when NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed, in an interview with a German newspaper, that Western countries will send new shipments of heavy weapons to Ukraine..

“The recent undertakings for the delivery of heavy weapons are important, and I expect more in the near future,” Stoltenberg told the Handelsblatt daily, ahead of a meeting this week at Ramstein Air Base of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv.“.

“We are at a critical stage in the war. Therefore, it is important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win,” he added.“.

Last week, France, Germany and the United States pledged to provide Ukraine with 40 German Marder armored vehicles, 50 American Bradley armored vehicles, and a number of French “AMX-10” armored vehicles for infantry transport or reconnaissance..

But the pressure is growing on the allies to agree to deliver battle tanks.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom pledged to send 14 Challenger 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine “in the coming weeks.”“.

Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake by launching an attack on Ukraine.

“He overestimated the ability of his armed forces. We see their field mistakes, their lack of morale, their leadership problems and their poor equipment,” he said, but the Russians “showed their willingness to suffer heavy losses in order to achieve their goals.”