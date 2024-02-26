The fate of online sports betting in Florida is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court. West Flagler Associates filed final documents with the court this week, leaving the decision on the legality of online betting to seven justices.

West Flagler Associates is claiming a violation of the state constitution

In the latest documents filed with the court, West Flagler Associates claims the gaming compact between the Seminole Tribe and Governor Ron Desantis violates Amendment 3 of the Florida Constitution. That compact currently allows Florida residents to place real sports bets through the Hard Rock Bet mobile app.

Amendment 3 requires voter approval in a referendum to expand casino gambling in the state.

In the filing, the company cites a 2018 situation where, during the state Supreme Court hearing on Amendment 3, both sides agreed that the amendment required a voter initiative to legalize sports betting.

This is an important fact that West Flagler pointed out. All relevant parties in the case, including current Governor Ron Desantis, have previously taken the position that sports betting is a form of casino gambling. And given the immense popularity of betting, this could lead to an increase in gambling addiction in American society.

A majority of Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor

While West Flagler Associates’ arguments may strengthen their position on the court, the makeup of the Florida Supreme Court is a major obstacle. Five of the seven justices were appointed by current Governor Ron Desantis.

Since becoming governor, Desantis has faced 14 such lawsuits against state authorities. And each time, the Florida Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the governor.

So the state has a good chance of winning in this case as well. West Flagler Associates must have strong legal arguments to turn the situation in its favor.

A decision is also awaited from the U.S. Supreme Court

In addition to the Florida Supreme Court’s decision, both sides of the conflict are awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court’s verdict on another aspect of the case. At issue is whether the compact between the Florida authorities and the Seminole Tribe violates the federal Indian Gaming Act.

Under that law, people must be physically on the reservation to place bets. But in Florida right now, any state resident over the age of 21 can bet on the Hard Rock Bet app from anywhere in the state.

Online betting will likely remain legal in Florida for a few more months until the courts make a final ruling. West Flagler Associates only needs to win in at least one of the two courts to win the case.

The Florida Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict in the first quarter or mid-2024. A U.S. Supreme Court decision could follow by mid-2024. It is these decisions that will determine the future legality of online betting in Florida.

According to the mostbetapp.net, online betting is extremely popular in the state and the country as a whole. Players can bet with well-known bookmakers such as Mostbet, Melbet, Parimatch and many others. And it’s eager to see how the new law will be able to affect this large market.