Dahlia Duran left behind the controversies in which she has recently been involved and went out partying to enjoy life in a disco during the long weekend. The Magaly Medina reporters caught the ex-partner of John Kelvin dancing, who has been in prison for nine months for physical assault.

Through social networks, the official account of the entertainment program released a video as a preview of the news that will be broadcast on Monday, April 18. In the images you can see the hostess with a drink in hand, dazzling with her dance steps in a nightclub.

“Living your singleness. John Kelvin’s ex Dalia Durán, with a drink in her hand, breaks it on the dance floor”, the narrator of the preview video is heard saying. According to the clip, these images correspond to the Easter holidays, in which several celebrities took the opportunity to have a great time.

Dalia Duran talks about Miguel Trauco

Dalia Durán declared for the cameras of “Love and fire” and revealed details of what she was talking about with the soccer player Miguel Trauco. “He offered me to travel to Brazil and many things, but, that is, even a meeting in a hotel,” she commented. In addition, she compared her ex-partner Jhon Kelvin with the athlete and pointed out that both are the same.

Chef ‘Osito’ defends the work of Dalia Durán

Despite the criticism he received for arriving two hours late on his first day of work at the well-known La Gran Concha restaurant, chef ‘Osito’ praised the influencer for the good work he has been doing at the La Victoria cevichería.

It all started when, during the “América Hoy” program, Brunella Horna approached the chef to ask him about Dalía and if he was still working with him, to which he replied as follows: “Yes, of course. Really, I want to emphasize that she is a good job, ”she said.