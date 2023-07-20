He had returned to Allumiere to find his mother: suddenly David Conti lost his balance and fell

An unspeakable tragedy that happened to the poor man David Conti, a 46-year-old man who died on Monday after falling from the balcony of his mother’s house. the drama occurred in Allumiere, a small town in the province of Rome.

He had gone to visit his mother at Allumierea small town in the province of Rome where David Conti was originally from and where he had also lived before moving to Rome some time ago.

It’s unclear what happened and what the 46-year-old was up to, but the facts say it is suddenly fell out of a window hitting violently on the asphalt below and losing his life practically instantly.

It probably has lost balance and for him there was nothing to do. When he was seen lifeless on the asphalt, the call to the ai went immediately rescuerswho promptly arrived on the spot and could not do anything but ascertain his death.

The prosecutor’s office has authorized the transfer of David’s body to the morgue, where it will be carried out in these days an autopsy which will clarify the causes of death.

The pain for the death of David Conti

As mentioned, David Conti had been living in Rome for some time, where he worked for a company of integrated systems and alarms, Selex.

However, everyone in Allumiere knew and remembered that boy who grew up there and who has always maintained a link with its place of origin.

Countless i condolence messages delivered to David’s family. One of the most moving was that of the group “Friends of Music”than on the page Facebook he wrote: