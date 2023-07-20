Amoxicillin, ibuprofen, contraceptive estrogens, benzodiazepines, bezafibrate, carbamazepine or paracetamol are some of the drugs that are prescribed in health center and hospital consultations to solve patient health problems and which, on many occasions, end up damaging the planet. They are just a few of the more than 4,000 active ingredients that are dispensed around the world and that end up leaving their mark on the ground and water.

These emerging pollutants account for 25% of the carbon footprint generated by the healthcare sector. Emissions before use and also after consumption. In 2020 alone, according to a study led by the Spaniards Gorka Orive of the University of the Basque Country and Unax Lertxundi of the Osakidetza-Basque Health Service and published in Science of The Total Environment, 4,500,000,000,000 doses of medicines were used, or 4.5 billion, not counting those used in the animal world.

Starting in the 1970s, scientists began to detect the presence of medicines in aquatic ecosystems: antibiotics, analgesics, anti-inflammatories, antihistamines, contraceptive estrogens, clofibrate against cholesterol or beta-blockers for hypertension, among others. Drug contamination is so ubiquitous today that up to 631 active ingredients have been detected in 71 countries. In addition, if only the greenhouse gas emissions from the pharmaceutical industry are counted, this would be the fifth most polluting country in the world.

An investigation carried out by McMaster University in Canada revealed that the main pharmaceutical companies on the planet pollute more than the automobile sector. “Attention on reducing emissions has been focused mainly on industrial sectors, such as mining, energy and the automotive industry, the carbon footprint of the healthcare industry, and more particularly of the pharmaceutical sector, has received little or no attention from the peer-reviewed literature,” Lotfi Belkhir and Ahmed Elmeligi, authors of the research, warn. “The paucity of peer-reviewed literature on pharma emissions may lead one to think that it is a relatively green industry,” they add.

However, “the sustainability of production plants is a priority issue for society and for managers in the sector”, Farmaindustria clarifies in its document ‘Industrial implementation of the pharmaceutical sector in Spain’. “We have facilities with highly advanced and highly specialized technologies, which also include sustainability strategies and corporate social responsibility to have a very positive impact,” adds Ángel Luis Rodríguez de la Cuerda, general secretary of the Spanish Association of Generic Medicines (AESEG).

According to data from the sector’s employers’ association, the pharmaceutical industry works to improve its use of energy through increased energy efficiency, increased use of renewable energy and the production of its own energy. Currently, almost 70% of the total energy of pharmaceutical plants comes from renewable sources. However, “the best thing is to prevent, both in health and in the environment. In the industry we work to reduce the generation of waste as much as possible because the best waste is the one that does not exist”, said the Deputy Director General of Farmaindustria, Javier Urzay Ramírez, at the conference ‘Together for health and the environment: green medicines’.

Remains that instead of ending up in the trash or through the pipes, do so in pharmacies. Last year, an average per inhabitant of 104.4 grams of empty containers or with remains of medicines was collected in pharmacies, “managing to recycle 67.8% of the packaging materials,” Sigre said in a statement. “The planetary emergency has made the population increasingly aware that people cannot be healthy on a sick planet,” says Humberto Arnés, president of Sigre.

In the last two decades, “the Spanish have increased their awareness of caring for the environment and the importance of properly depositing empty containers or expired medicines,” highlights Sigre. Almost nine out of ten households in Spain have already included the recycling of medicines within their good environmental habits. This has allowed the felling of more than 197,000 trees to be avoided in the 22 years of existence of Sigre, 371 million liters of water have been saved, the amount needed to fill 148 Olympic-sized swimming pools, or energy consumption has been reduced by 402 million kWh and 64.2 million liters of oil have been saved.

To these environmental contributions we must add that, thanks to the reverse logistics system used by the pharmaceutical distribution to collect the waste deposited at Punto Sigre, taking advantage of the same route in which the distributor goes to the pharmacy to take new medicines, 1,400 tons of CO2 emissions are avoided per year. However, one of the biggest initiatives is focused on the ‘thinning’ of medicines.

In recent years, laboratories have applied nearly 3,400 ecodesign initiatives, “thus multiplying the savings in raw materials and energy necessary for their production, transportation and subsequent environmental management of their waste,” says Sigre. In this way, the pharmaceutical industry has managed to reduce the average weight of its packaging by more than 25% in the last 20 years and has managed to put 500 million units of drugs on the Spanish market each year with some environmental improvement in their packaging, which represents one in three.

Only last year the pharmaceutical industry adopted 165 ecodesign measures that were applied to almost 100 million packages of medicines (94.8 million packages, specifically), saving up to 1,700 tons of materials.