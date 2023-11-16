Run over outside a nightclub, Francesco Pio Otranto fought to survive for two days: the tragic epilogue on Tuesday

The desperate attempts of the doctors at the Careggi hospital to save his life were of no avail Francesco Pio Otranto. The boy was only 26 years old, lived in the province of Bologna and at the crack of dawn on Sunday he was hit by a car outside a nightclub in Sesto Fiorentino. Countless messages of condolence have appeared on social media in recent hours.

A huge tragedy which upset the life of a family, occurred on Tuesday, when a young man of just 26 years oldwith a whole life still to live, has passed away forever.

The victim was called Francesco Pio Otranto, he was, as mentioned, only 26 years old, and lived with his family in Calderara di Renoa small town a few kilometers from Bologna.

He had been hospitalized at the Careggi hospital in Florence since the early hours of the morning last Sunday. Doctors tried desperately to save her life.

For two days, despite the desperate conditions in which he found himself and from which it never got betterthe hopes of those who loved him have never been extinguished.

Until the day of Tuesdaywhen the doctors had to communicate the tragic news of his death to his family death.

The accident that cost the life of Francesco Pio Otranto

Last Saturday, Francesco Pio Otranto spent an evening in nightclub with his friends. Relaxation and fun that in a single moment turned into drama,

He had left the local in Sesto Fiorentino where he was, on via del Cantone all’Osmannoro, when suddenly a car it came at high speed and it has completely overwhelmed.

Thrown onto the asphalt, he remained helpless until the arrival of the rescuerswho treated him as best they could on site, stabilized him, and then urgently transferred him to the Florentine hospital.

Driving the car was a 50 year old local worker, who after hitting the young man immediately stopped to provide assistance. The police, who also arrived at the scene of the accident, collected testimonies and findings.

