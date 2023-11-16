Novak Djokovic has won, but this time he finds no reason to celebrate. The Serbian knows that he has gotten into trouble, because his fate no longer depends on him and his continuity in this Masters Cup is no longer in his hands, but in those of Jannik Sinner, the executioner of him a couple of nights ago. “Biscotti?”, floats in the atmosphere of the Pala Alpitour, where there is speculation: Would it be in the best interest of the Italian to lose and get it out of the way? The redhead, with two wins in his pocket and already automatically qualified for the semifinals, faces the Danish Holger Rune tonight (9:00 p.m.) and the fate of the Serbian champion depends on what happens in that duel, who in the first round of the day has fulfilled, but only half. The set given up against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz (7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-1, in 2h 05) places him in a delicate situation: either Sinner wins, or he will be left out.

“Hubert is a very loved player on the circuit, we all love him. I’m happy for him, because I love him as a person, but not as a player…”, jokes the one from Belgrade at the foot of the court, “because it’s very difficult to cope with his service; He is very tall and today he served in an incredible way.” Nole says that he will not see the night duel because this afternoon his children, Stefan and Tara, arrive in Turin. “My work is already done, I’ll think about whether I qualify or not…” he answers hurt, now exposed to the exit. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on the first day – retired on the second day due to injury – and lost on Tuesday against the local Sinner, so achieving a direct pass depended on what he did against Hurkacz and the numbers, which are fundamental in this format.

Given the partial against the Pole, everything is conjecture. The fact is that the one from Wrocław, one who was theoretically passing through here, a substitute incorporated into the competition on the fly due to the abandonment of Tsitsipas, ends up weaving the spider web in which Djokovic can get trapped (or avoid, as almost always) . The Balkan, 36, aspires to his seventh trophy and thus break the tie between him and the Swiss Roger Federer, but he will have to wait and trust in the quality (and fair play) of Sinner. After winning the tiebreaker in the first set, he got tangled in the second and the services of the gunner Hurkacz –24 aces and 85% retention with first-timers – they end up playing tricks on you.

“If he [Sinner] win, I will qualify; If he doesn’t, I will have finished the season with a victory… And I will concentrate on the Davis Cup. “That’s what I feel now,” he tells reporters before leaving the venue. “It’s not in my hands, and I’m not really thinking about this. The only thing I think about is hugging my children, it’s always good to have them close. I’ll probably go to the pool with them and play something. “I probably won’t watch the game,” he continues. “The season is not over. I still don’t know if I’m going to qualify and Davis is next week, and I would really like to win it with Serbia; “It is a very important week for our nation,” anticipates the king of the circuit, who will finish the course at the top, for the eighth time, and this year he leads the record of titles together with Alcaraz.

"IT WOULD BE GOOD FOR SPORTS FOR RAFA AND I TO PLAY ONE LAST GAME"

Regardless of what may happen in Turin, the Serbian also referred to the latest statements by Rafael Nadal, who the day before assured during an event in Barcelona that he will play tennis again. The 37-year-old Spaniard did not specify when or where, although his uncle Toni hinted this week that he trusts he can do it in January in Australia. "I think it would be good for the sport if Nadal and I played at least one more match. In terms of matches, it is the greatest rivalry our sport has ever had," said Nole, superior (30-29) in the most repeated clash in the history of tennis. "I hope it can happen. He is a great warrior, someone who never gives up. Despite all the injuries he has had, he keeps going. That spirit is respectable and admirable. For the world of tennis, it is undoubtedly incredible news that he is coming back," he concluded.

