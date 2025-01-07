The fear of being replaced by Artificial Intelligence at work was one of the first to emerge when this technology began to expand in more and more apps, platforms and even products. It is not surprising, since AI can do lots of things and tasks better and much faster, although it is true that for now human intervention is still necessary.

This means that, Although AIs are increasingly capable and intelligent, for now (especially those within our reach) they require a human to tell them what to do or how to do it, so they still depend on us. For this reason, experts point out that there are still several years left for AI to replace us at work, however, there are always exceptions.

In reality the events occurred in 2023, when Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan, made the decision to lay off 90% of its customer service staff. According to Shah, this change was a very complicated situation, but necessary due to the country’s economic climate and for the company to remain viable. And as he himself published from his Twitter account The results were practically immediate and very promising.

This is because Call response time went from one minute and 44 seconds to immediate responsesbecause the chatbot has the ability to respond to an average of 200 live chats. At the same time, troubleshooting time was reduced from 2 hours 13 minutes to just 3 minutes 12 seconds.

And as icing on the cake, and because AI does not have to be paid a salary, Customer service team costs were reduced by 85%. It all sounds very perfect and ideal, but we must also keep in mind that depending entirely on machines can be dangerous, especially in this climate full of constant cyber attacks.

A ransomware-type cyber attack, for example, that hijacks computer equipment and makes access to it impossible, would cause the company to come to a complete standstill, making it impossible to carry out the slightest work, whereas if there were human employees, more things could be done.

As experts point out, there are still years before being replaced by AI becomes the norm, but without a doubt In more repetitive and simple tasks, the impact and arrival of this technology is being noticed and will continue to be so. and increasingly throughout this and the next decade.