in a restaurant Maine, in the United Statesthe staff who work there were perplexed to see that they received a giant box that contained drugs inside, since this business was waiting for a shipment of cups.

In the box they found a plastic bag that contained 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of the synthetic opioid fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3 millionAuburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said in a statement on April 29, according to an account ABC News.

The reason this box arrived at the restaurant was because had registered business address, but with a name of a person who did not work at the place. The local staff, realizing that it could be drugs, took the box to a police station, the newspaper said.

After an hour after the package arrived at the place, the subject whose name was on the shipping guide he went to look for the box and they arrested himaccording to the Police.

This subject is Jeremy Mercier, a 41-year-old man, of Auburn who was charged with drug offenses and also for violating bail conditions. Mercier is being held in a county jail without bail, the news portal reported.

Additionally, it is known that Mercier was previously incarcerated for a drug conviction in 2007said the deputy police chief

