Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced the launch of Russia’s first cleaning robot “Pixel”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the launch of the first Pixel robot in Russia on the streets of the capital in his Telegram-channel.

According to the mayor, the robot was developed by the Moscow company Avtonomika. Pixel can do wet cleaning and sweep sidewalks for 16 hours, Sobyanin noted. “It has interchangeable attachments – this allows you to use the robot all year round,” he added. At the moment, the cleaning robot is working in test mode, accompanied by an operator.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region spoke about the work of a robot employee Svetlana. She invites to see a doctor those residents of the Moscow region who have previously had cancer, but have not visited a doctor for more than a year.