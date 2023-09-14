Unbelievable, a man dressed up as a clown to brighten up his nephew’s birthday party and He ended up being very surprised when he discovered that his wife was unfaithful to him with his brother.

The event became known through the testimony of a listener for the Australian radio network ‘Hit Network’, during the ‘Carrie and Tommy’ program.

The subject, identified as Jake, told the hosts of the program about the occasion when he wanted to surprise his family to liven up the child’s celebration, but the one who ended up surprised was him.

It all started when his brother claimed to feel unwell, claiming that he did not feel comfortable wearing the circus costume with which he intended to entertain his son’s children’s party.

So, The man decides to help him and take on the role of the clown. Change that he does not mention to anyonenot even to his wife: “I didn’t think it was important to tell her, it seemed a little too quick to me.”

Once Jake puts on the costume he notices that his wife has a rather strange attitude, since he approaches him insistently, in addition to touching him repeatedly.

However, it wasn’t until she pounced on him and started saying her brother-in-law’s nickname that he The Australian understood that she was, in reality, seducing her blood relative.

“She came up to me and started touching me and groping me and saying my brother’s name and When I took off my mask, her jaw dropped. She said, ‘You’re not your brother.’ and I responded: ‘No, I’m not,'” the affected person told the radio program.

After what happened, his wife had no choice but to confess the deception, leaving Jake to face his family who, surprisingly, admitted knowing the situation that was happening behind their backs.

After his testimony, the Australian confirmed to the hosts of the radio show that the event occurred three years ago and that his marriage was dissolved.

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

