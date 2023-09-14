Zelensky announced an increase in spending on weapons production in 2024
In 2024, Ukraine will increase budget spending on the military-industrial complex, including weapons production. The President of the country Vladimir Zelensky spoke about this in his Telegram-channel.
According to him, the funds will also be used for unmanned aerial vehicles. “Both for the purchase of what is needed abroad and for Ukrainian production,” the Ukrainian leader noted.
#Zelensky #announced #plans #produce #weapons #Ukraine
Leave a Reply