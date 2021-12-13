In chapters # 334, # 335 and # 336 of My hero academia it had been speculated who the real person infiltrated among the heroes was, the one who followed the orders of All For One and finally, Toru Hagakure found out it was Aoyama Yuga. She even revealed her true face when facing this villain.

After this great revelation, both she and Midoriya they cornered Aoyama and his family for questioning. However, it did not turn out as well as they expected in chapter # 337 of MHA, Toru Hagakure defended his partner from Navel Laser that this villain used to defend himself.

Shueisha Mangaplus

This event confirmed that the ability of Toru Hagakure in My hero academia it had always been to control the reflection of light. With his quirk could reflect the light that the laser from Aoyama it emitted, in the same way that it does with its whole body to be invisible.

Furthermore, this desperate technique finally showed us its face.

The face of Toru Hagakure from My Hero Academia

The Invisible Girl, Toru Hagakure showed his face in chapter # 337 of My hero academia. After his defensive technique against the attack of Aoyama, she rebuked him through tears: ‘What were you thinking when you came to class !?’. It seems that this betrayal touched some of the most sensitive fibers of this heroine.

Even, Midoriya looks quite concerned about this villain, whom he still considers to be his friend (like the Toru Hagakure) and defend it before the council of heroes of My hero academia. The interrogation that seeks to discover everything possible about All For One has begun.

Mangaplus by Shueisha

Finally, the chapter of Boku no hero close with Midoriya between tears telling him: ‘That you have committed a crime does not make you a villain. Take this hand, Aoyama, you can still become a hero !! ‘ Could it be that we will see Toru Hagakure and other heroes like Katsuki bakugo Y Tokoyami join together to ask for his acquittal?

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: