At 6:33 p.m., the 112 Emergency Service received several notices from neighbors of Pliego reporting that a 51-year-old man was unconscious, with a cut on his neck and a lot of blood, and a 15-year-old boy with a concussion.

Immediately, two medicalized ambulances were moved to Parras de Pliego street, which could only certify the death of the man. At the scene of the event, they also treated the teenager, with a concussion and symptoms of post-traumatic stress, although it was not necessary to transfer him to the hospital.

Agents from the Pliego Local Police and Civil Guard also appeared, cordoning off the area. The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard initiated the investigation to clarify if the death was accidental. According to witnesses, it could all have started with an argument between the deceased and the teenager. They saw the man with a steel chain and a knife, the young man entered the house and, when the man tried to open the door, one of the windows broke and he suffered a significant cut on his neck that caused his death. .

As it was known, the minor’s mother had previously denounced the deceased in Mula for a previous discussion.