A young man lost his life during the early hours of this Sunday when he was traveling at excessive speed and crashed into a hill on the access to Parral via the short route to Chihuahua. He has already been identified.

During the early hours of this Sunday, September 15, the FGE reported a vehicle accident at kilometer 180+500 of the Parral-Chihuahua short-distance highway, where one person lost his or her life.

The deceased was identified as Ricardo Arturo GM, 24 years old.

According to data collected at the scene, the person was driving a Volkswagen Nora, 2009 model, black in color, and crashed into a hill, resulting in his death.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit took charge of processing the scene and transferring the body to the Forensic Medical Service to perform the corresponding autopsy.

The accident was attended to by elements of the Road Division of the National Guard.