Some of the Colombian Paralympic athletes who won medals in the past Paris 2024 Games They received a tribute this Sunday in Cali, amidst standing ovations, applause and congratulations for their achievements.

The event took place at the Ciclovida in Cali, promoted by the Secretary of Sports for the medal winners from Valle del Cauca.

Colombian medalists at the Paralympics. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / by EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

There was a parade of honour and a tribute to the six athletes who won nine gold, silver and bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Hundreds of spectators applauded the athletes for their Paralympic feats. In addition, the Cali Mayor’s Office gave them a plaque, a piece of local craft, and a financial incentive.

Colombians received financial incentive after Paralympic Games. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante @juanfotosadn Share

“We can only thank you so much on behalf of all the people of Cali who are proud of you today,” said Felipe Montoya, Secretary of Sports in Cali.

Colombian Paralympic medalists. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

The Colombian delegation arrived in Paris with 74 Colombian athletes, the largest number in its history, and returned full of triumphs and records that will remain in the golden books.

The country won 28 medals, 7 gold, 7 silver and 14 bronze, which is the best performance of all time, since four years ago it won 24 medals (3 gold, 7 silver and 14 bronze) in Tokyo.

Colombia, which had six gold medals in its history, won seven gold medals in this competition, finishing 19th in the medal table of the 19th edition of the Paralympic Games, and was the second best-ranked South American country, after Brazil (25 gold, 26 silver and 38 bronze).

