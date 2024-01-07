Here is the latest news heading into C2024:

Jorge Ruvalcaba is a new player for Standard Liége of Belgium. Final sale but Pumas keeps a percentage of its menu.

Faced with all the wave of rumors, the journalist Julio Rodríguez He indicated that the attacker has already reported to the Belgians to face the second semester.

For now he is a free agent after having separated from the FC Dallas of the MLS and I would have no problem reporting right now.

GONZALO NAPOLI

"We are in the final details with León, Bava didn't have to convince me much" "I feel ready and prepared for this leap in my career" - Napoli on Sport890 about Club León

The emerald club bought the letter in its entirety and the Uruguayan will be given a long-term contract.

Therefore, borderers are looking to lend to the extreme, whether in Mexico or Argentina.

Rogelio Funes Mori, historic scorer of Rayados is sold to the Pumas

According to the Record DiaryEl Mellizo was the one who contacted the coach Cougars, Gustavo Lemato tell him that he was looking for a new team after knowing that he was not part of La Pandilla's plans.

Likewise, it is indicated that the Albiazul board agreed with the Argentine striker and his representative to release him to join another squad, accepting a salary reduction.

Chivas sends Santiago Ormeño on loan to Puebla

In the last semester, the Peruvian team was with Braves.

“He will give us many virtues related to aspects of the game, in defensive aspects, due to individual technique, good movement, but also defensively he has a great reading of the game. “He was the ideal candidate.”highlighted the sports director, Antonio Noriega in the presentation.

Cork comes from Students of La Plata.

Tano Ortiz confirmed: Jonathan Rodríguez and Harold Preciado ruled out. "It doesn't go that way"

“They asked me about Cabecita and I said no. I'm going to be true to what I am: no, it's not that way. We have time to incorporate and leave players”said El Tano.

ARMANDO GONZÁLEZ, HAS COME UP TO THE FIRST TEAM. GUADALAJARA SPORTS CLUB.

La Hormiga had a great 2023, finishing as the top scorer in the U-23s, 13 goals in the regular phase and another five in the final phase.

"Keko" Villalva is the institution's first foreigner to the aurinegra family. With a long journey in Mexico and Argentina, arrives in La Paz.

The Argentine attacker becomes the first foreign reinforcement in the club's history.

RUMOR || HIGH 👤 José Paradela

🇦🇷 Argentine, 1998

🟢 Offensive Midfielder

RUMOR || HIGH José Paradela, Argentine, 1998, Offensive Midfielder, Tigre (River Plate) → Necaxa. "Don't let Leo (Suárez) be late, there are options"

It should be remembered that the Rayos' first options are also Argentinians, Gustavo del Prete of Cougars and Leo Suarez of the America.