Next Friday, January 12, the Clausura 2024 Tournament begins, of the Liga MX. The teams continue to arm themselves with everything to face it in the best possible way and less than a week before it starts on Stove Football It's burning.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
In recent days, the Auriazul youth player has been rumored to return to Cougars. The winger lost his starting position in the B team of the Standard Liège from Belgium, although it was due to injury.
Faced with all the wave of rumors, the journalist Julio Rodríguez He indicated that the attacker has already reported to the Belgians to face the second semester.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe Colombian was offered to Santos Laguna. The same source details that the winger is liked in the Comarca, so they are analyzing.
For now he is a free agent after having separated from the FC Dallas of the MLS and I would have no problem reporting right now.
Through his social networks, the Tapatíoof the Expansion Leaguewelcomed the 22-year-old central defender, who was on loan with the Atlético San Luiswhere he managed to add 189 minutes in six games.
The portal I amFiera indicated that, after several talks, the midfielder of the Liverpool from Uruguay has already agreed to arrive in Mexico with Lion.
The emerald club bought the letter in its entirety and the Uruguayan will be given a long-term contract.
According to the journalist David Medrano, Braves has made the decision to sacrifice the Argentine to leave his place as Unformed in Mexico to the Tico Francisco Calvo.
Therefore, borderers are looking to lend to the extreme, whether in Mexico or Argentina.
When it seemed that the Argentine remained in Striped given the refusal to leave Guild from Brazil, in the end his history with the club did come to an end, where he became the institution's top scorer.
According to the Record DiaryEl Mellizo was the one who contacted the coach Cougars, Gustavo Lemato tell him that he was looking for a new team after knowing that he was not part of La Pandilla's plans.
Likewise, it is indicated that the Albiazul board agreed with the Argentine striker and his representative to release him to join another squad, accepting a salary reduction.
The directive of Chivas decided to loan his striker, who will have a new opportunity with the Pueblawhere he managed to stand out.
In the last semester, the Peruvian team was with Braves.
Finally the Argentine was presented as a new reinforcement of Monterey.
“He will give us many virtues related to aspects of the game, in defensive aspects, due to individual technique, good movement, but also defensively he has a great reading of the game. “He was the ideal candidate.”highlighted the sports director, Antonio Noriega in the presentation.
Cork comes from Students of La Plata.
It was known that the Uruguayan striker America was in the interest of Stripedwhile other media took for granted the signing of the Colombian striker from Santos LagunaHowever, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz ruled out hiring any of them.
“They asked me about Cabecita and I said no. I'm going to be true to what I am: no, it's not that way. We have time to incorporate and leave players”said El Tano.
Chivas announced that his youth player is now part of the first team, in addition to reporting that his contract was renewed.
La Hormiga had a great 2023, finishing as the top scorer in the U-23s, 13 goals in the regular phase and another five in the final phase.
Who a few years ago had a brilliant stage with Veracruz Red Sharks, returned to Mexican soccer. Keko was signed by Atlético La Pazcurrent champion of the Expansion League.
The Argentine attacker becomes the first foreign reinforcement in the club's history.
From Argentina it is mentioned that another of the options it has Necaxa He is the Argentine striker who plays in Tiger.
It should be remembered that the Rayos' first options are also Argentinians, Gustavo del Prete of Cougars and Leo Suarez of the America.
According to the journalist Ekrem Konurthe Colombian forward of América has been notified that two teams in the A series from Italy are interested in him, including that one of the offers on the table is for 15 million euros, however, the names of the teams were not revealed.
