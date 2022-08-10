Sinaloa.- During the early hours of this Wednesday morning, at approximately 02:00, a man was shot when it was circulating on the streets Alejandro barrier and José Natividad street of the Colonia Rincon del Parquewhen unknown subjects attacked him with bullets in Culiacan.

It was at that moment when neighbors heard the detonations, who when leaving their homes observed the subject lying badly wounded, for which the authorities were immediately notified.

Public Security agents and paramedics from the Red Cross went to the site who, upon arrival, confirmed the facts and treated the victim, stabilizing him, and then transferring him to a hospital. Hours later, inside the emergency room of the hospital, The man died from the severity of his injuries.

Agents of the investigative police of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) meet to carry out the part of the facts, where they can find the alleged perpetrators.

For their part, forensic medical services transferred the body to the morgue facilities for legal evidence.