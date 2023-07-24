He did it again! The singer Salim Vera He could not hide his annoyance with Tony Rosado during the Reactivate festival, held on Saturday, July 22 in the Parque de la Exposición. the rocker and Libido vocalist He lost patience with his partner, who was taking a long time to finish his show and give him the pass so he could start his presentation. Users recorded the reaction of the interpreter of “Like a dog” on stage. According to his he could see, he wanted to speak, but the microphone was turned off.

However, the episode did not go any further and the cumbiambero was able to conclude his musical number without first showing off his humor. “You can go now”, said the tropical artist to the public. Other bands and soloists such as Mauricio Mesones and Chabelos also performed at the event.

What did Salim Vera do before being in Líbido?

Few know about the private life of Salim Vera, the legendary lead singer of Líbido. The singer dedicated several years of his life to a career that was very opposed to music. In an interview with Patricio Suárez Vértiz, he revealed that long before thinking about forming a rock band, he was a missionary in an institution of the Catholic Church.

“I had to cloister myself for about four years to be a priest (…) I began to practice religion and I believed in the sacraments of God and the Virgin Mary,” he said.

What link did Salim Vera have with Juliana Oxenford?

In 2014, Juliana Oxenford surprised Salim Vera’s fans by revealing that she was in a relationship with the rock singer. Although both are separated, she pointed out that she has good memories. The interpreter told Moloko Podcast that her bond began with a strong attraction. Later, he asked her out and they had a fleeting romance.