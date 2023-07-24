Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Algeria | 34 people died due to extreme heat and wildfires in Algeria

July 24, 2023
The extreme heat and strong winds have spread wildfires even further.

At least 34 people have died due to wildfires and extreme heat in Algeria, the country’s government said on Monday, according to news agency AFP.

The ministry announced earlier on Monday that there were 15 dead, but by evening the number rose to 34.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius have been measured in Algeria. The country has also reported 97 wildfires in 16 provinces that have spread due to strong winds. 26 people have been injured in the fires. However, most of the fires that raged in residential areas have been extinguished.

The ministry says that around 1,500 people have been evacuated from the northern provinces of Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel.

7,500 firefighters and 350 fire engines have participated in the extinguishing operations.

Fires raging in forests and fields in summer are typical in Algeria, but the heat wave that disciplined the Mediterranean environment has fueled them even more.

