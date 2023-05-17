“We are European therefore we are free”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymy Zelensky, in his speech via video connection at the summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik. “We are Europeans therefore we appreciate peace, we are Europeans therefore we act 100% of our strength when it comes to defending our way of life and let these be the rules of our continent forever. Slava Ukraini, glory to Europe” .

“Today Ukraine faced an intense Russian missile attack, also with ballistic missiles, but all of them were shot down, it is a historic result,” he adds. “Russia is trying to improve its ability to kill at all costs and we are trying to protect our people”, added Zelensky, who then thanked all the European leaders, who with military supplies “are improving our air defense” .

“Our peace formula is the only realistic peace plan”, reiterated the Ukrainian president Zelensky. And “there will have to be a special tribunal for the crime of aggression so that those whose minds have given birth to this terror must assume their responsibilities and I am sure we will achieve this result 100%”.