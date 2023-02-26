It is not new that the prices of grains vary over time, not only during the agricultural year but also taking into account a series of years, reflecting the result of the fundamental variables of supply and demand and of external factors that affect with different intensity on its price such as fuel, the exchange rate, the cost of money, and the Black Sea conflict, among others.

This weekend the agricultural perspectives forum (Outlook Forum) will take place in Washington DC organized by the USDA in which projections based more than anything on statistics will be offered on the possible evolution of production of grains and livestock products in the next agricultural year which includes the second semester of the current year and the first semester of the next year.

The last two years agricultural markets have been greatly influenced by the war in the Black Sea unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and by the weather in South America.

Two strong producers/exporters of maize, Brazil and Argentina are in South America and represent 40% of the world trade in this grain. Three years ago, the Brazilian harvest faced serious problems due to excessive rains and frosts, and last year and this year, Argentina suffers production declines due to drought. These variations in the offer are reflected in the prices of the grain, which remain at values ​​above the average.

Although corn and wheat had begun a moderate upward price run in 2021 due to increased demand, especially from China in the case of corn, prices skyrocketed due to the war and gave rise to very good values ​​achieved by producers in 2022. Prices then fell due to the entry of the northern hemisphere crop in the second half of that year and are currently maintained, but with the possibility of deterioration as the next agricultural year progresses.

Taking the international price of corn as an example, whose value directly affects the price our farmers obtain, in the last ten years the price in constant currency has been in a cycle of low prices for seven years with values ​​between 150 and 180 dollars per ton and As we said before, a cycle of good prices began in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In the case of soft wheat, the price was also below the average of USD/mt 284 in seven of the last ten years.

It should also be taken into account that the Mexican Peso (MXN) for various reasons has strengthened against the dollar and this situation can be prolonged and has caused a decrease in one year, just for this factor of 8% in the income of producers. corn and wheat from Mexico.

It is very possible that the market for both grains has reached the ceiling of their prices and that a phase of downward price adjustment has begun, unless extraordinary events occur.

Due to this, given the probability of falling prices, it is extremely important to implement countercyclical policies sooner rather than later that give producers security in order to ensure a normal supply to the population and to accelerate the process of increasing production. food security in Mexico.

By: Miguel I. Moneta Porto / International markets advisor.