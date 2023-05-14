In a recent interview published by Vanity Fair, the producer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomEiji Aonuma, answered a question that many have asked themselves, namely if the Princess Zelda is destined to become the absolute protagonist in the future of the series.

Although she gave the series its name and has always been a characterizing element, Princess Zelda is mostly the historical deuteragonist in all Nintendo games, with Link representing theplayable hero by users, except for a few brief moments of detachment as we have seen, for example, in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. However, that may change in the future.

Eiji Aonumafirst of all, reiterated that the gameplay is the main element on which The Legend of Zelda is structured, with everything else following: “We feel that what has the highest priority is this idea of ​​gameplay,” he explained, “If we were to see that, for some particular gameplay idea, it makes more sense to have Zelda in the lead role, then it’s possible that this is the direction we could go.”

“Having said that, of course we don’t know what other route the gameplay in the future, therefore we cannot yet say what the next step for Zelda will be”. Aonuma’s statement is very clear: beyond fascinating ideas and suggestions on paper, what matters is mainly the gameplay.

If gameplay ideas emerge that could better associate with the character Zelda, then she could become the protagonist of the series, but this situation can only happen if it makes sense in terms of gameplay. Meanwhile, we have witnessed the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and you can learn more about it in our review.