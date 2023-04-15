You’re already a bat, batted. A driver of the sports network, Fox Sports, ran the risk of being sent to the ‘friendzone’ by her co-worker during the live show ‘Money Line Show’, after asking her on a date; her answer broke his heart.

During the broadcast we observe all those who make up the panel. One of the talks had an unexpected twist when the ‘influencers’ of the bets, santiago padillaHe invited Mariana Velazquez de Leon going to dinner in a restaurant, a proposal that had been on for a week, but when he did not receive an answer, he decided to do it on national television.

At one point the beautiful driver and recognized for being fan of Blue Cross–Mexican League club-, was nervous after the offer of santiago padillaHowever, he broke the silence and assured that his heart is already occupied, so he ended up “batted”.

«Mariana Velázquez de León, the offer to invite you to dinner at a beautiful restaurant in the Mexico City It has been on for a week, I say it here live, in Fox Sports Would you take?” asked the content creator. She replied:

“”Santiago Padilla, I feel like a marriage proposal, it’s just that, friends I have some news for you, my ‘little heart’ is already… sorry Santiago, it was just last week… But I hope you do well with your ‘picks’.» This time love did not triumph.