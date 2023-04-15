Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny on April 15 reacted to the order of the ministry, which imposes a ban on Ukrainian athletes from participating in tournaments with Russians and Belarusians.

“We understand that this is a bad decision, but in this case there are no good decisions,” leads Reuters the words of the poor.

He added that the ministry was forced to choose between several bad decisions.

The day before, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine banned citizens from participating in international competitions if teams from Russia and Belarus compete there.

Sports federations that violate this requirement will be deprived of their national status, which entails the loss of state funding.

At the same time, at the end of March, the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, defended plans to return Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions as neutrals.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. After that, on February 28, the IOC recommended that international sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions.