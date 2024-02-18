The Second-hand stores are a great alternative to purchase certain products at a very low price. Beyond the utility and use that many give to these objects, there are situations that draw attention. These are the cases in which different people found treasures in these establishments, just as happened to a woman who acquired a ring without imagining that he had a fortune in his hands.

Through the social network Reddit, the user with the account urmomspotaytoes shared her story of how she went to a thrift store and found a beautiful ring. “I honestly didn't know if this was real or not,” she wrote. And despite having paid less than US$20, he ended up selling it for thousands.

In addition to being surprised by the price that the jewel finally reached, she told social network users that she was excited because She was about to leave the ring in the store since it didn't fit her or her daughter. Even so, he made the decision to take it thinking that he could modify its size to be able to use it.

When he took it to the jeweler to modify it, he discovered that what he had was a high-quality emerald, and not only that, but the ring was plated in 18-karat gold, which meant that The jewel, for which he had only paid US$16, was worth US$2,000.

Of course the Reddit community filled it with messages and even some users told him that his story encouraged them to continue going to second-hand stores in search of his own treasure.

The ring found at the thrift store had a valuable emerald. Photo: Reddit/urmomspotaytoes

Treasures in America's Thrift Stores

Although Finding something really valuable in a second-hand store is not very common, Yes, there are several stories of buyers who have been surprised when purchasing objects that end up being a treasure.

Recently, The Sun shared the case of a man who bought a drawing at a thrift store in Queens, following a hunch, and ultimately discovered that it was an original work by Austrian artist Egon Schiele that, after being evaluated by an art expert, He assigned a value of between US$100,000 and US$200,000.