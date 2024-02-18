The Department of Defense discovers control failures, erroneous records of powerful drugs and assistance to unauthorized officials and contractors at the presidents' clinic during the Obama and Trump era

Sunday, February 18, 2024, 16:15











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Distribution of sedatives without a prescription, absence of records on fentanyl reserves, medical assistance to hundreds of officials without authorization, surgical operations on people identified by aliases to hide their names or ad-demand care based on the patient's power. These are …