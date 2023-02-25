Edoardo Zattin, 18, died of a cerebral hemorrhage following an illness during boxing training. The young man, residing in Este, in the province of Padua, died suddenly. Edoardo had passed out last Wednesday while blowing his nose during a break during boxing training at the Move gym in Monselice. After fainting, he was immediately rescued and taken to hospital.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Venetian city has decided to open an investigation to clarify the matter. An autopsy will most likely also be required. There are currently no suspects. The instructors provided immediate assistance to the young man who was taken by ambulance to the Schiavonia hospital and from there, due to the seriousness of the clinical picture, the doctors ordered his transfer to Padua, to the neurosurgical resuscitation department. His condition immediately appeared very serious.

On Thursday the 18-year-old was declared brain dead and his parents Manuela Borile and Enrico Zattin authorized the organ harvesting of their son who was attending the fourth accounting school at Atestino in Este. It is not yet clear what could have triggered the cerebral hemorrhage. The head teacher, Alessandro Donà, described Edoardo as a brilliant and responsible boy, with a school average close to 8.