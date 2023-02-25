Sanctions | The G7 countries warn of sanctions for violating the sanctions

Western countries have expressed concern that states are evading Russian sanctions by trading with Russia’s neighboring countries.

Ukrainian Western allies warn of “severe sanctions” for countries that help Russia evade sanctions.

The G7 countries announced after their summit on Friday that the group plans to take action against third-country actors supplying Russia with material for its war of aggression in Ukraine. The issue is reported, among other things, by the economic newspaper Financial Times (FT) and Ukrainian News Agency Ukrinform.

“We demand that third countries and other international actors who try to circumvent or undermine our actions stop providing material aid to Russia’s war or face serious sanctions,” said the G7 leaders.

The G7 countries include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Japan.

Twelve EU countries have also asked the EU to require companies and third countries to stop evading the sanctions against Russia, reported the news agency Reuters earlier this week.

West have raised concerns that states are evading Russian sanctions by trading with Russia’s neighboring countries. According to Finnish customs, some of the goods exported from Finland to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan actually end up in Russia, through which the products are delivered.

Statistics Director of Customs Olli-Pekka Penttilä told HS yesterday that Customs has proposed additions to the sanctions, which would aim to more strictly prevent the evasion of Russian sanctions.

China’s support for Russia is of particular concern, as China has partly replaced Western countries as a supplier of technology to Russia. Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg there are also signs that China is planning to provide arms assistance to Russia.

In order to prevent evasion of sanctions, the United States has put 86 new groups from Russia and China on its technology trade blacklist. One of these is the private Chinese space company China Head Aerospace Technology, which offers satellite data interpretation services.