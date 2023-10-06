Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘At the bottom there is room’ almost brought us a new tragedy in episode 320 of season 10. After finishing her shift at Francesca’s and arguing on the cell phone with Jimmy, Alessia left work very upset. On her return to Las Nuevas Lomas she pulled Zulimar, who was also going there; However, Félix’s lover told him that it would be better for her to walk. Her reluctance was due to the fact that Diego Montalbán’s daughter had become crazy behind the wheel, she was speeding and yelling at other drivers.

When she got home, she told Zulimar that she only needed to park, but apparently Alessia still needed some driving lessons. Diego Montalbán’s daughter put her entire car into ‘Don Gil’s’ store. Jimmy’s grandfather jumped with fright because he was asleep and said: “Holy cross of Motupe.” At that moment, the chef from Francesca’s came down to reassure her ex’s grandfather, who was still astonished by what had happened.