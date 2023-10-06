Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/10/2023 – 19:11

Average prices for hydrous ethanol fell in 20 states and the Federal District and rose in another 6 this week. The survey is from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) compiled by AE-Fees. At stations surveyed by ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol fell 0.55%, from R$3.64 per liter last week to R$3.62/liter this week.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state with the most evaluated stations, the average price fell 0.29%, from R$3.45 to R$3.44. The biggest drop in the week, 3.01%, was recorded in Mato Grosso, where a liter went from R$3.32 to R$3.22. The biggest percentage increase in the week occurred in Amapá, where a liter of ethanol, which cost an average of R$5.39, now costs R$5.57 (+3.34%).

The minimum price recorded this week for ethanol at a station was R$2.78 per liter, in São Paulo. The highest price, of R$6.60, was recorded in Pará. The lowest average state price, of R$3.22, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was recorded in Amapá, at R$5 .57 a liter.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 1.09%, from R$3.66 to R$3.62 per liter. The biggest increase in the period, 4.16%, was recorded in Goiás. The biggest drop in the month was observed in Mato Grosso, 8.52%.

Competitiveness

Ethanol is more competitive in relation to gasoline in Bahia, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná and São Paulo. In the rest of the States, it remains more advantageous to fill up your car with gasoline.

According to the ANP survey compiled by AE-Fees, in the period, in the average of stations surveyed in the country, ethanol is at a parity of 62.74% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with the petroleum derivative. Parity was 68.40% in Bahia, 65.72% in the Federal District, 64.83% in Goiás, 56.59% in Mato Grosso, 63.31% in Mato Grosso do Sul, 63.28% in Minas Gerais, 65.33% in Paraná and 61.54% in São Paulo.

Industry executives note that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.