













Removed HDR and Ray Tracing from Resident Evil 2 and 3 on Steam | EarthGamer

The first one he did a report about it was DendeThe1st and first was from resident evil 3. Later, another user, simone_the_one, is the one who revealed that it also affects resident evil 2. But it is not the only thing detected recently.

Other players have reported that the HDR of resident evil 2 and 3 it is not working correctly.

That is after applying the patch. In view of this, there was no shortage of those who tried to revert the titles to their previous versions.

Apparently Capcom is still unaware of the issue. That makes you think that it wasn’t really something planned but a side effect of some improvement made to these games; at least that’s what it appears to be.

Fountain: Capcom.

This is not the first time that remakes or reissues of resident evil 2 and 3 for PC face problems. Previously, Capcom had to allow players to roll back a previous update.

This was intended to bring games up to par with the patches of their PS5 and Xbox Series X|S counterparts. So it will be up to the company’s engineers to investigate what happened this time with the ‘improvements’.

Denuvo, the DRM (Digital Rights Management) software, has been a source of headaches for Capcom and the series of resident Evil.

This program had to be removed from Resident Evil Village through a later update.

What happens is that Denuvo caused performance problems to the game, or at least was responsible for some of them when running in the background. That’s why he had to remove it.

In the case of resident evil 2 and 3 it is clear that Capcom will have to release an update that corrects the problems as in the case of RE Villageor in which case it is capable of reverting them to their original state.

But developing for PC involves some problems due to the wide variety of hardware configurations that exist and conflicts between pieces that can be the source of some problems present in games.

In addition to resident evil 2 and 3 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.