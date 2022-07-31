The actress Beautiful Ramseythan in the TV series The Last of Us will interpret Elliein a recent interview revealed that fans of the video game developed by Naughty Dog they will love the HBO show.

Bella Ramsey, known for being part of the cast of Becoming Elizabeth And game of Thronesin the series The Last of Us will join Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Narcos, Game of Thrones) as Joel, a smuggler tasked with transporting Ellie across the virus-ravaged United States that has hit the world.

Given the video game’s fanbase, Bella Ramsey was aware that it would be difficult to please everyone, but at the same time she said she was certain that fans will love the adaptation:

I know there were people worried about this adaptation, of course. When something is so valuable to the viewer, as a player, it is obviously normal to be worried. Honestly though, people will love it. He follows the emotional rhythms of the original work a lot, is very respectful of the game and honors it. But the adaptation gives new life to the source material. Explore different avenues that have not been explored in the game. I think people will love it, or whatever I hope they do. It was so much fun to participate in this project, to have such an experience. I hope that the public will also try that experience when they can live this adventure with us.

The first season should focus mainly on faithfully reproducing the “philosophical bases of history “, which according to Naughty Dog co-chair Neil Druckmann was the most important thing to do. The pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov, while other directors such as Ali Abbas and Jasmila Žbanić will deal with other episodes.