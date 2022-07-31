There will be no penalty because Max Verstappen still uses the RBPTH001 PU2, but the mechanics of the Milton Keynes team are very busy working on the RB18 of the world leader after replacing the Honda engine by moving to the third unit.

A reliability alarm must have been triggered because the replacements of the power units of Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly on the AlphaTauri AT03 have also been decided, which will be penalized by having to resort to the fourth engine. And it will queue at the bottom of the grid.

Thermal engine, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K as well as battery, control unit and exhausts: Red Bull does not want to take any risks and takes the opportunity to change all the replaceable before the race.

The Dutchman at the start of the Hungarian GP will line up in tenth place, in the fifth row, after yesterday in qualifying he suffered a loss of power in the last and decisive run of Q3. The incident sent an agitated Max into a rage who, in the first attempt, had made a mistake at turn 2 which prevented him from showing the true potential of the RB18.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen wanted the technicians to give him the necessary information to try to solve the technical problem by acting on the parameters of the steering wheel computer, but the engineer Lambiase silenced him by explaining that it was not the case to give confidential information via radio.

Max talked about a battery problem, suggesting that the hybrid system went into crisis, while Helmut Marko shifted interest to a particular mechanic.

In any case, in the Red Bull garage there is a feverish activity to prepare the car for the Hungarian race, in the knowledge that with a perfectly tidy RB18 orange is able to build a comeback: the technicians directed by Pierre Waché they had upset the set-up after the disappointing free practice on Friday and had made no secret of the ambition to give some displeasure to Ferrari, on the track where in Maranello they are hoping for a double win.

Verstappen was disappointed to have suffered boredom at the power unit in qualifying, while Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, commented: “Max should not complain because if the problem had emerged two laps later he would have found it in the race and for him. it would certainly have been worse ”.