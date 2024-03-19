London (dpa)

Retired Belgian star Eden Hazard does not feel any regret regarding the way he ended his career with Real Madrid, the Spanish football club, indicating that he is enjoying life, after he ended his career with the “soccer club.”

Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019, after becoming one of the best players in the world with his former team, Chelsea, but he was unable to achieve the impact he had hoped for with the royal team.

Injuries and a decline in performance led to the former Belgium national team star playing only 76 matches with Real Madrid in all competitions, before he left the club after 4 disappointing years last summer.

Hazard decided to retire last October at the age of only 32, but he will return to the field again this summer, where he will participate with a team that includes an elite group of world football stars, during a charity match.

Hazard still looks back on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital, Madrid, with pride, and said, “It was my dream. I can tell you that, even if the story did not go well, and we all know what injuries do, but when you look at… Back, you can see some pictures of me wearing a Real Madrid shirt. This was something I was really proud of.”

As for whether he could have continued playing if things had ended differently in Madrid, he answered: “This is a good question. Who knows? I think so, but my time playing football is over. I have suffered many injuries, so I have no regrets.”

Hazard's participation in the match, which will be held under the name “Soccer Aid” on June 9, will witness an emotional return to Stamford Bridge, the home of the Chelsea team in the British capital, London, in which he spent 7 wonderful years within its walls.

During his brilliant career with Chelsea, Hazard won two Premier League titles, two European League titles, and also lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup once.

Hazard said, “I spent seven years, witnessing the best memories of my football career. I met wonderful players, not only within the team, but also outside the club. It was a period filled with a lot of pure happiness.”

Hazard added in an interview with the British news agency, PA Media: “When you leave, you always feel a little sad, but this club is always on my mind. I have good memories of it.”

Hazard, who still maintains his physical fitness, wants to enjoy his life away from the hustle and bustle of football, as he does not see a future for him in training or professional management, but he hopes to help his five children succeed him in the world of football.

Hazard said, “I enjoy it a lot, and I miss being with the players in the locker room a little, but I have the freedom to do what I want now, and I have my children and my family, and I can go to Belgium to see my mother and father, so I can do a lot of things. It’s good.” Now I will be away from football, but I still love it, and I will definitely do something in the game in the future, but now I just want to relax and enjoy my retirement.”

He added, “I don't think I will enter the coaching field at the professional level, but I think I can coach youth teams. I have children, and I want to teach them how to play football.”

Hazard is preparing to play under the leadership of Argentine Maurizio Pochettino, the current coach of Chelsea, in the charity match, with the team that includes a number of stars, such as former Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, and the Jamaican athletics legend, Usain Bolt. The Belgian star spoke about the match, saying, “The match is being held at Stamford Bridge with friends, so it will be a great night. Let’s have fun, score some goals, and make the fans happy. They are doing a great job, especially when you are a father, and you have children and you see everything they do for the children.” “And you want them to do more, and that's why you want people to come to the match to have a good time at Stamford Bridge.”