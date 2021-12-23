The end of Hawkeye He left his followers with mixed emotions, especially due to the appearance of a character that we thought was forgotten.

If you have already seen the series you will know who we are talking about, but if not, you better run away at this time so you do not get more spoilers.

Wilson fisk, better known to Marvel fans as Kingpin, reappeared in a somewhat peculiar way in the series of Hawkeye, confirming that Daredevil He has already officially joined the MCU.

One of the first questions that arose among the followers of this adaptation was if we were seeing the villain that appeared in Netflix, and the actor already gave an answer.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Vincent D’Onofrio revealed that the Kingpin from Hawkeye is different from Daredevil.

“I knew that I would be physically stronger and I knew that I would be able to take more physical abuse.”

Despite this modification, the actor assured that he tried to interpret it in a very similar way to the version of Daredevil, since behind all the strength of the villain hides a difficult and painful childhood.

Image: Marvel.

Vincent D’Onofrio isn’t the only Daredevil character to return

If you are aware of the work of the MCU you will know that Charlie cox He also officially joined as Matt Murdock, so his story may have an interesting twist.

We still don’t know if Hell’s Kitchen’s lawyer will be handled as a version of the multiverse or if it will keep the exact same storyline from the Netflix series, but we’re eager to find out.

The only thing left is to keep an eye on updates from Marvel And cross your fingers that we will soon see them in action together again.

