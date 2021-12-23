The find was made recently, where a response from the official Saints Row Twitter went unnoticed in October.

In case you don’t remember, Agents of Mayhem was a spin-off of the Saints Row saga, released in 2017. The game featured online multiplayer, which was necessary to play to get some achievements / trophies, but for a long time , players could not access this mode, complaining and asking for an answer, either from Volition or Deep Silver. To the surprise of many, servers the game stopped operating ‘long time’, and we never got a warning about it.

The day the servers stopped working is still unknownIf it hadn’t been for a ResetEra user who made the find, we would probably still not know about this situation. In the most discreet way, and with a minimum of people finding out at the time, the official Saints Row Twitter account responded to a complaint of the problem mentioned last month of October, explaining that “Agents of Mayhem servers closed long ago.”

As we already mentioned, players need to access the Agents of Mayhem online game, if they are looking to get all the achievements or trophies from it. Clearly, this will now be impossible, and although there are surely people enraged by it, what the community criticized, now that the matter has become more public, is the lack of communication of the studies in charge.

Due to its low sales, Agents of Mayhem was considered a failure, and the developer, Volition, promised to learn after the hard launch of this spin-off. The game, because of this, was very ignored in later years, a possible reason why hardly anyone found out that their servers were no longer in operation. When did they stop working, exactly? That remains a mystery.

When the servers of a title are going to close, the normal thing is to wait for some notice from the people in charge. In this way, no matter how small the community is, players can organize your time, and get prepared for the date indicated by the study.

