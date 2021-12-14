After four episodes premiered, Hawkeye is now in its final stretch. In this new chapter, fans will witness the arrival of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) with a still unknown goal; however, he is expected to join Hawk Eye to defeat his enemies once and for all. Also, with the help of Kate bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the fate of the heroes seems to be on the right track.

Release date of Hawkeye, Chapter 5

Hawkeye Episode 5 Will Come Online This Wednesday, December 15, 2021 . It should be noted that the series will have a total of six episodes.

Where to see chapter 5 of Hawkeye?

The Hawkeye series is available on the virtual platform of Disney plus. In order to access the online service, it is necessary to register on its home page and pay a minimum amount of S / 25.90.

Opening time for Hawkeye, Chapter 5

The new delivery of Hawkeye will be available in Peru from 3.00 am These are the schedules for the rest of the countries:

Peru: 3.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

Who’s who in Hawkeye?

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne / Swordsman

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo.

Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop.

Hawkeye, chapter 5 – preview