Total War: Warhammer 3 gives us a first look at the map from the countryside, with a video which illustrates the variety of scenery that stretches from the icy expanses of Kislev to the Mountains of Mourn, to finally arrive at the isolated moors of Grand Catha.

Released on February 17, 2022, on Xbox Game Pass from day one, Total War: Warhammer 3 will engage us in a spectacular new battle against the forces that inhabit the Kingdom of Chaos, represented by the hordes in the service of the four Pernicious Powers.

“On the border between the different worlds, two imposing kingdoms stand guard: the austere warriors of Kislev and the immense empire of Great Cathay”, reads the official synopsis. “But they each have their own challenges to deal with, and now they both have a reason to cross the threshold of the Realm of Chaos with their armies.”

Judging by the characteristics of thesetting described in the video, the journey that we will have to undertake in Total War: Warhammer 3 will be full of pitfalls that should not be underestimated. Will we be strong and brave enough to carry it out successfully?