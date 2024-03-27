When is the right time to have children? Our author also asked herself the same question, and then the pregnancy test suddenly showed a second line. In our new column she gives insights into the life of a new mother.

II'm sitting bouncing on the exercise ball, the extractor hood is roaring, while my baby sleeps like a koala on my body in the carrier. My only contact with the outside world is my iPhone and it lies sweaty in my hands. A memory reminds me: a year ago today I had the Clearblue pregnancy test in my hand, which showed a thick stripe and a second pale one. I am beamed straight back into the feeling. “Huh, a second line? Can not be. Wait, I'll do another one. Oops, fell in the toilet, fished it out: negative. You see, false alarms, as we know from corona tests. Fine, just do another one. Huh – another second line!”

I was so stunned that I immediately googled “false positive pregnancy test.” It was said in forums that this can happen. So what. When I reached my 35th birthday, I was finally told from all sides that my fertility was going downhill from now on. “Well, if you still If you want to have children, you should now really “Let’s get started,” my gynecologist told me with worry lines and whispered the word RISK PREGNANCY into me. Another friend told me that her friend still wanted to get pregnant at 35 and then only had miscarriages; the doctor told her that this wouldn't have happened to her in her twenties. So while something in me really believed it was a false alarm, another part cautiously freaked out in amazement and joy. My pulse was racing as if I had exted Redbull on Clubmate. The pit of my stomach was like, “Samma, have you drunk too much coffee? I'm about to have an 'everything has to go' sale!” In this ambivalent, panicked mood, I took a photo of the test and sent it via Whatsapp to my partner, who was in another city with a hangover. With the words: