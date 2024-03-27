Supporters and members of BRUNETTE they start from the false premise that his government represents a Advance for the Mexican people, that the number of poor, to whom they exchange their vote for help, decreased; but every year they spend more on giving money to the poorwho hold the MORENA's electoral triumphs. The poor people that MORENA helps, not with their money but with taxes, are warned that if they lose BRUNETTEthey will stop receiving help.

Where the majority are pooras in the State of Mexico, MORENA won, and where the majority are from middle classlike in ChihuahuaMORENA lost and PAN won.

To the middle class, he calls AMLO contemptuously “aspirationists“, and blames them for losing electionsforgetting that the increase in the middle class and the decrease in the poor is the first fruit of a country where the standard of living of the majority increases, which is not convenient for BRUNETTEsince their electoral triumphs are based on the fact that majority are poor.

In a table, almost at the end of my book Populist Governments Impoverish, available on Amazon, I list the 10 main fruits of current neo-socialist government of Mexico:

1.- Increase in public spending.

2.- Increase in the tax burden on citizens.

3.- Increase in the budget deficit.

4.- Increase in the opacity of the destination of public spending.

5.- Increase in public sector debt

6.- Increase in the number of poor.

7.- Increase in losses of state companies.

8.- Increase in citizens without disease coverage.

9.- Increase in intentional homicides.

10. Increase in Mexicans seeking to enter the USA.

Based on data, not sayings, I demonstrate in my book that The MORENA government will leave as a legacy a poorer and more vulnerable Mexico than the one he received.

If the next ruler, regardless of his party, whether his name is Xochilt or Claudia, follows the same path as the current government, and does not put into practice the logical and common sense solutions that we recommend in the book Populist Governments Impoverish, we will fall into a economic crisis of the most serious experienced by the Mexican people in the 20th century and so far in the 21st century.

