Through GOG it is now possible to claim a free copy of Haven Park, a small but pleasant indie adventure received very positively by gamers, as evidenced by Steam reviews. The game was originally released in August 2021.

As always, all you have to do is claim your free copy of Haven Park reach the GOG homepage and scroll down. At the time of writing there are approximately 49 hours left until the promotion ends, i.e. it will remain available until Monday. However, it is better not to wait and get the game immediately before losing the opportunity.

There official description of the game reads: “You play the role of little Flint, who is doing his best to breathe new life into his grandmother’s park and make it the perfect place for campers. Learn about the wishes of campers and build anything they want: so you will attract other wacky characters, with their bizarre dialogues and missions. Get to know the campers and learn more about the ancient stories of the forest. Has anyone mentioned a hidden treasure? Haven Park is the place to relax, have fun and create a unique atmosphere!”

Now let’s see i system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core @2Ghz or higher

Memory: 2GB RAM

Video Card: Intel Graphics 4400 or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 300MB of available space

Haven Park also includes lyrics in Italian. You can read our review, in which we explained that “Haven Park is a nice, relaxing title and above all designed for the little ones. Lovers of similar productions could also appreciate it together with them, such as the aforementioned Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is, simplifying as much as possible, a management based on pets, in which you take care of the camping areas within a lush island.”