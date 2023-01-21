Mexicali, Baja, California.- Francisco “N” 27 years old, accused of child abductionwas accused of this crime and He will take his judicial process behind bars. The State Prosecutor’s Office points to him as the alleged person responsible for having transferred the young woman 14 year old Mitzy, from Baja California to the state of Nayarit. The minor, reported missing via Amber Alert, was located with the collaboration of the Nayarit authorities.

The indictment hearing began at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, under criminal case 00280/2023 with case number 02-2023-00971. As a result of the first hearing, a judge of the Baja California Judiciary decreed legal detention of the adult.

Also, imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention for the 27-year-old man after the evidence and the accounts of the Public Ministry agent, who represented the State Prosecutor’s Office in room 6 of the Río Nuevo Justice Center.

The Proceedings Hearing was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on the 24th of the current month in room 5 of the Río Nuevo Unit Justice Center.

The young woman is safe and sound with his family.