Vanexa Romero – Javier Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Google surprised Junior fans with striking detail.
After four long years, the Junior from Barranquilla could shout champion in the League 2023-II. The sharks won the stadium Atanasio Girardot 3-5 against Independiente Medellín and kept the star of Christmas.
The goal of Vladimir Hernandez In the 90th minute he gave life to the shark team again and soured the party for the fans of the powerful mountain player, who were already celebrating in their stadium.
In the prisons the Junior from Barranquilla He was more effective than his rival and took the crown after scoring all five shots from the white spot. The wrong collection of Daniel Torres, from Independiente Medellín, It buried the title dreams of the Antioquian team.
While the players celebrated on the field of the Paisas stage, thousands of fans took to the streets of Barranquilla and other cities on the Colombian Caribbean coast to celebrate the number 10 star.
Google launches virtual fireworks for Junior's victory
A particular detail that the fans of the Junior when they searched for their team on social networks, it has caused concern among Internet users who use Google.
When you enter the word 'Junior' in the search engine, the search engine results are decorated with fireworks for the League title Betplay.
