Nogales, Sonora.- Mayra Nayret “N.”, Emiliano’s mother, was arrested by the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office after the death of his one-year-old son, who was beaten to keep him quiet.

It was on the morning of January 1st of this year when the mother hit her son to make him stop crying, but he ended up losing his life in the city of Nogales.

According to the investigations carried out by elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and the Expert Services of the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, they indicate that Mayra Neyret hit her son on the head until he was unconscious.

Once the minor lost consciousness, the woman called her partner to come help him and he in turn alerted the municipal police officers who reacted immediately.

After this, the Judge validated the evidence provided by the Justice Prosecutor’s Office such as the forensic medical opinion of the minor’s autopsy, the statement of Emiliano’s father, expert field data, injury mechanisms and physical evidence. The tests seem to show that the baby suffered from the battered child syndrome.

In the same way, the testimonies of the neighbors point to the mother as the probable person responsible for the case.

Given the evidence and statements presented, the judge in the case issued the arrest warrant against Mayra Naytet, which was executed on Wednesday, January 4.

Regarding the unfortunate death of Emiliano, the Attorney General of Justice, Claudia Indira Contreras Córdova, pointed out that “As part of society, it is our responsibility to assume an active role to avoid or prevent any type of abuse. Physical abuse leaves visible traces, but also in the soul, which on many occasions are difficult to erase and on many others, the abused girl or boy grows up and replicates patterns of behavior that they know or have suffered.

“It is in our hands to help prevent more cases like that of little Emiliano from happening in Nogales. We must help prevent innocent girls and boys from being deprived of their lives as a result of victims of child abuse.”

We recommend you read:

Finally, he emphasized the importance of the complaint, which can be anonymous, but that “it is necessary and valuable that any person who has knowledge of the mistreatment of a minor report it immediately to avoid these tragedies that hurt, mourn and They hurt our society.”