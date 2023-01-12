Xueli Abbing was abandoned at birth due to her appearance. She is 16 today and has taken her revenge. She is a famous model

The story of this 16-year-old girl has moved the whole world and comes from China. Xueli Abbing she was abandoned after birth by what were supposed to be her parents, outside the door of an orphanage.

No one has ever been able to discover the identity of his biological family. Xueli Abbing is born with albinism. A rare genetic condition, involving reduced or no production of melanin, the pigment that colors a person’s skin, hair and eyes.

For years, he has had difficulty ad accept his appearance and to find a family, until the day came that changed his life. A family from the Netherlands has it adoptedgiving her a loving home and a second chance at life.

At the age of 11, Xueli was noticed by a Hong Kong designer, who asked her to pose for him for a photo shoot. A new and beautiful experience, which opened an unknown world to her.

The fame of model Xueli Abbing

The campaign was called “perfect imperfections“. The photographer treated her like any other model, despite the way she looks and one of the photos of her, she was bought by Vogue magazine for the June 2019 issue.

Initially, the little girl had no idea how important it was, she didn’t even know what Vogue was. Today she is became famous and works in the fashion world.

Sometimes it is not easy, as due to his condition he has poor vision and cannot look directly at the camera flashes. But she has learned to focus on people’s voice that surround her and to know their inner beauty.

She has only one purpose in her life, to use the fashion world to send important messagesia all those who feel “different”. Albinism is not a “curse”, but a genetic disease that you can live with and that it makes a person beautifullike any other.