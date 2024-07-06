Canada, In the penalty shootout, they eliminated Venezuela and will be the rival of Argentina in one of the semi-finals of the 2024 United States Copa America.

Maxime Crepeau, the goalkeeper, saved two shots in the penalty shootout so that

Canada beat Venezuela 4-3, after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Fair draw in the 90s

“Crepeau blocked shots from Jefferson Savarino and Wilker Angel to be the hero of the Canadian team at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Yangel Herrera also missed his shot from the twelve steps for the Vinotinto,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “Jonathan David, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies and Ismael Koné kicked successfully for the Americans who, in their first Copa América, are among the four best on the continent.”

The agency praised the game of Jacob Shaffelburg, who “had scored the opening goal for Canada in the 12th minute in front of 51,000 spectators, overwhelmingly Vinotinto, and the historic scorer Salomón Rondón equalized in the 65th minute.”

And he concluded: “On Tuesday, Canada will challenge world champion Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a place in the tournament final. They already met in the opening match of the Copa America, in Atlanta, with the Argentines winning 2-0.”