Cancun.- It was 9 pm on Monday when a 2-year-old minor without guardianship was located, entering the San Miguel Arcángel Parish in Cancun, Quintana Roo. The minor is the daughter of the Australian tourist Tahnee Shaknsfrom whom so far whereabouts unknown. Neighbors of the town sheltered and took the infant to the authorities so that the corresponding follow-up could be given to the case. Days beforeAccording to a relative, Tahnee; His couple José Luis Aguirre, of Mexican origin, and the minor, they undertook a trip along the Yucatecan coast.

Pre-disappearance records

Even though the disappearance file issued by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) through the Alba Protocol, indicates that the last time Shanks’ whereabouts were certain was in Cancun, the last photos shared by the Australian’s close environment indicate that he recently visited the port of El Cuyo and Río Lagartos in Yucatán. It is also presumed that her partner José Luis was with them at the time of the disappearance. and it is also unlocated.

Tahnee Sanks’ family understands that there are enough elements to hold her sentimental partner responsible for her disappearance, so they are already moving to Cancun to begin the pertinent legal actions.