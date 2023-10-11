The entire world is paying attention to the current situation between Israel and the Hamas group, which is leaving more and more fatalities and thousands of injured due to the escalation of violence.

Since the surprise attack by Hamas became known, leaders from around the world have expressed their position or spoken about it. President Gustavo Petro was one of the leaders who took advantage of social networks to comment on this conflict, and his statement has generated all kinds of reactions.

After the start of the violence on Saturday, the Colombian president has made publications that have generated controversy locally and internationally. He has had an exchange of messages with the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, and has been highly questioned for his opinions.

The president has not directly condemned the violent attack by the Hamas group on Israel, and has asked that “the existence of two States and two free and sovereign nations be allowed” through a table to discuss peace.

This is how the Israeli press reacted to President Petro’s position

Although, initially, the first to respond to these statements were the Israeli ambassador in Colombia and the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia (CCJC), Israeli media were quick to review the position of President Gustavo Petro.

“The president of Colombia compares the Israeli army to the Nazis and the protesters burn the flag at the embassy,” headlined the Times of Israel, in a note in which he reported in detail about each of the President’s tweets on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Some of the words that stand out are: “Terrorism is killing innocent children, whether in Colombia or Palestine”, which were said by President Gustavo Petro in a tweet in response to the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan.

According to them, “Dagan had told local media that he hoped Petro would condemn the Hamas attacks.”

They also reviewed the statement issued by the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia, in which they question the position assumed by the Government of Colombia and President Gustavo Petro regarding the situation in Israel and the aggression by Hamas. “We reject the obstinacy of President Gustavo Petro in refusing to openly and without subterfuge condemn the aggression to which the State of Israel was subjected.”

The same media, Times of Israel, also published in the same article some of the images of the vandalism that occurred at the Israeli embassy in Bogotá. “They burned an Israeli flag,” they said.

Vandalism at the Israeli embassy.

‘Brazilian solidarity’

Unlike Petro, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his solidarity with the Israeli victims

On the other hand, they highlighted the statement by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, saying that it was ‘Brazilian solidarity’.

“Unlike Petro, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been highly critical of Israel, on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israeli victims but, more importantly, did not mention Hamas,” the Times said. of Israel.

In addition, they highlighted the act that the Latin country had of projecting the Israeli flag on the building of the National Congress of Brazil.

“Israel’s flag was laser projected onto Brazil’s National Congress building on Sunday in solidarity with Israeli victims. The projection covered one of the two domes of the iconic Brasilia building on Sunday, making the dome look something like a big kippah,” the outlet said.

