Their eminent scholars, the guests of His Highness the President of the State – may God protect him – affirmed that caring for parents, honoring them, and devotion to their service achieves a person winning the pleasure of God Almighty, success and a good reward in this world and the hereafter, and the righteousness of the offspring, and the abundance of livelihood, calling for the provision of all means of comfort for them, their sociability, and bringing pleasure to them. themselves and bring them happiness.
Scholars have lectured in many mosques, councils and institutions on the importance of honoring parents – especially if they have reached an old age – as family cohesion is one of the best acts of closeness in this holy month, as parents are the way for children to heaven.
The guest scholars praised the UAE’s keenness on family cohesion, caring for the elderly, providing comprehensive care for them, dedicating programs and platforms to serve them and achieve happiness for them, by launching specific initiatives that establish the teachings of our Islamic religion in honoring parents and elevating our customs and culture in reverence and respect for our elders and preserving their moral and social status.
